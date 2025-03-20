Cassie reacts to Kanye West’s support for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Cassie Ventura is subtly weighing in. The “Me & U” hitmaker responded to Kanye West’s latest tweet storm, during which he accused her of extorting ex Sean “Diddy” Combs after she filed a lawsuit that Combs sexually abused her during their nearly decade-long relationship.

“HOW EVERY N– YOU KNOW HIT A GIRL BEFORE BUT EVERYBODY SO MAD AT PUFF,” West-who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021-said in now-deleted tweets March 18. “SO CASSIE AINT EXTORT PUFF?”

He added, “CASSIE CAME TO PUFF AND SAID GIMME 30 MILLION OR IMA RELEASE A TELL ALL BOOK THATS LOOK LIKE EXTORTION TO ME.”

In response, the singer reshared a post from The Shade Room onto her Instagram Stories March 19 that featured a photo of Playboy Carti and a tweet from the rapper that says “YE STFU.”

Ventura-who is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, with whom she already shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 3-filed her lawsuit against Diddy-who his currently awaiting trial for charges related to sex trafficking-in November 2023, and it was settledone day later after the rapper denied her claims. Playboy Carti’s tweet that Ventura reposted came after West called out the “Magnolia” rapper for wanting to collaborate with his daughter North West.

After West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared lyrics from Carti’s new song “Fine S–t,” which mentioned her brand SKIMS, onto her Instagram Stories, Carti reshared her post onto his own Stories and wrote, “@kimkardashian TELL MY NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG.”

West reacted to the rapper’s request with a tweet seemingly posted from Carti’s perspective.

“HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS,” the “Gold Digger” hitmaker said on X (formerly Twitter). “OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS.”

“I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT[sic] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM,” West added in a subsequent tweet. “HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”