Friday, March 21, 2025


Gavin Rossdale shares rare insight into Gwen Stefani marriage

The love that exes Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani built was once as strong as cement. The Bush singer-who finalised his divorce from Stefani in 2016-recently took a trip down memory lane, to a time when he and the No Doubt frontwoman were just a couple renovating their Los Angeles home, years before Jesse Tyler Ferguson bought the property with his husband Justin Mikita. “There was a little observation deck,” the Modern Family alum said on the March 18 episode of his podcast Dinner’s On Me. “We developed it a little bit more, we put a fire pit up there. But what we had to cover up was, there was a little piece of cement that had your names on it. Do you remember putting that in there?” Rossdale responded, “Yeah. Established. Oh, man.” The 59-year-old-who was married to Stefani from 2002 to 2016 and shares with her sons Kingston Rossdale, 18, Zuma Rossdale, 16, and Apollo Rossdale, 11-said he had “unbelievable” memories of the home, located in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood. “Because that was just such an exciting time,” he said. “I was there for a number of years when we just were together. I was there when we first got married.” Stefani had bought the house in 1998 for almost $1.4 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. Per Trulia, she and her ex-husband sold the property to another buyer for almost $4.8 million in 2007, one year after they welcomed Kingston.

