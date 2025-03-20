Gavin Rossdale shares rare insight into Gwen Stefani marriage

The love that exes Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani built was once as strong as cement. The Bush singer-who finalised his divorce from Stefani in 2016-recently took a trip down memory lane, to a time when he and the No Doubt frontwoman were just a couple renovating their Los Angeles home, years before Jesse Tyler Ferguson bought the property with his husband Justin Mikita. “There was a little observation deck,” the Modern Family alum said on the March 18 episode of his podcast Dinner’s On Me. “We developed it a little bit more, we put a fire pit up there. But what we had to cover up was, there was a little piece of cement that had your names on it. Do you remember putting that in there?” Rossdale responded, “Yeah. Established. Oh, man.” The 59-year-old-who was married to Stefani from 2002 to 2016 and shares with her sons Kingston Rossdale, 18, Zuma Rossdale, 16, and Apollo Rossdale, 11-said he had “unbelievable” memories of the home, located in the city’s Los Feliz neighborhood. “Because that was just such an exciting time,” he said. “I was there for a number of years when we just were together. I was there when we first got married.” Stefani had bought the house in 1998 for almost $1.4 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. Per Trulia, she and her ex-husband sold the property to another buyer for almost $4.8 million in 2007, one year after they welcomed Kingston.