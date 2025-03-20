Empowered Women, Empowered Sindh

During my recent visit to various regions of Sindh, I witnessed a remarkable transformation-stories of resilience, empowerment, and progress that fill the heart with hope and satisfaction. The Sindh government’s visionary initiatives have touched countless lives, fostering economic independence and social upliftment. Today, I want to share one such inspiring story-that of Zakia Khanum from the village of Muhammad Saleh Warar in Badin.

Just a few years ago, Zakia Khanum’s life was a relentless struggle. She, along with other women from her village, toiled as daily-wage labourers on a landlord’s farm. Their work changed with the seasons-harvesting tomatoes, collecting paddy, and gathering sunflower seeds. Yet, despite their hard labour, their wages were so meagre that affording two meals a day was a constant challenge. A single unforeseen circumstance-a bout of illness or an unexpected day off-meant going to bed hungry. Life was an unending test of endurance.

The turning point in Zakia’s life came when she and other women in her village came into contact with the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), an NGO funded by the Sindh government. The SRSO team encouraged them to farm independently rather than work on someone else’s land. To facilitate this, the women formed a business development group comprising fifteen members and were granted an interest-free loan of PKR 1.39 million. With this financial support, Zakia and her group leased farmland and cultivated tomatoes.

SRSO not only provided them with high-quality seeds but also guided them through every step of the cultivation process. A few months later, as their lush tomato fields flourished, these women experienced a rebirth-this time as entrepreneurs, reaping the full rewards of their labour. Their first harvest generated a remarkable profit of PKR 620,000.

Inspired by this success, five members of the group branched out to establish their own ventures. The remaining ten, including Zakia, utilized their earnings to cultivate sunflowers in the Rabi season, yielding another PKR 450,000 in profit. When the original landowner reclaimed his fields, they refused to be discouraged. Instead, during the Kharif season, they leased a larger plot and planted rice-securing a net income of PKR 818,000 after covering all expenses.

When I met Zakia Khanum, she spoke with immense pride and optimism. This season, they have cultivated muskmelons, with expectations of earning at least PKR 2 million in profit. Her eyes shone with gratitude as she shared how, for the first time in years, no one in their households had gone to bed hungry. Their children now eat nutritious meals and dress in better clothes. The SRSO team continues to support them, guiding them in crop selection, market linkages, and financial planning.

Zakia’s journey is not just a personal triumph; it is a beacon of hope for countless women. Her success has ignited a movement of economic empowerment, inspiring other women across Sindh to break free from the cycle of poverty. Under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh government is materializing the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, fostering self-sufficiency and prosperity among marginalized communities.

Comprehensive Empowerment Initiatives

The Sindh government’s Poverty Reduction Program, implemented through SRSO, extends beyond agriculture. It provides financial assistance and expert guidance in livestock farming, poultry farming, fisheries, handicrafts, and various entrepreneurial ventures, ensuring diverse opportunities for economic stability.

Another groundbreaking initiative is the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF)-the world’s largest free housing project, aiming to construct 2.1 million homes in flood-affected areas. In a significant step toward women’s empowerment, 1.2 million of these homes will be registered in women’s names, with 800,000 women designated as sole beneficiaries. These women have been provided with bank accounts, enabling them to manage financial transactions independently-an achievement that marks a historic shift in their economic agency.

The Thar Coal Project is another testament to Sindh’s commitment to gender inclusivity. The project has not only transformed the region’s energy landscape but has also uplifted its women. Today, in an unprecedented development, women in Thar are driving heavy dumpers, working in solar energy projects, operating reverse osmosis (RO) plants, and taking on various technical roles. Their contributions have been globally recognized, with UNESCO officials acknowledging Sindh’s efforts as a rare and exemplary model of women’s empowerment.

Real Change Comes from Action

True progress is not achieved through mere rhetoric but through concrete action-and the Sindh government is proving this through its people-centric policies. The initiatives led by Chief Minister Sindh are reshaping the socio-economic fabric of rural communities, ensuring that women are no longer confined to the sidelines but are active participants in economic growth.

Zakia Khanum’s story is just one among thousands of untold success stories emerging from Sindh’s villages. These women, once burdened by poverty and dependency, are now pioneers of change-nurturing hope, fostering economic resilience, and paving the way for a more prosperous, self-reliant Sindh.

Sindh’s commitment to women’s empowerment is not just commendable-it is revolutionary. The province is setting a benchmark for inclusive development, proving that when women are uplifted, entire communities thrive.

The dawn of economic independence and social prosperity is spreading across Sindh-one empowered woman, one empowered family at a time.

The writer is Spokesperson (Sindh Government)