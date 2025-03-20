Alive and Kicking

Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support for Pakistan has remained a cornerstone of their historic relationship. The ties extend beyond diplomatic gestures to concrete financial and strategic backing. From economic aid to political backing on different issues, the Kingdom has stood by Pakistan in times of need. The partnership is rooted in mutual interests and a shared vision.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Jeddah is another milestone in this enduring alliance. In a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the prime minister discussed ways to elevate economic ties, trade and security cooperation. Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Pakistan’s stability was evident, with both leaders reaffirming their intent to strengthen defence collaboration and regional security efforts. Economic engagement is the centre stage as Saudi Arabia wants expanded investments in Pakistan. Saudi Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh vowed the Kingdom’s focus on accelerating joint projects. The Saudi delegation showed their commitment to institutional collaboration, aiming to fast-track investment initiatives that would drive Pakistan’s economic growth.

The Kingdom’s financial support to Pakistan has been a permanent fixture. Whether through direct aid, energy cooperation, or large-scale investment agreements, Saudi Arabia has played a role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy. In April 2024, a $5 billion investment package was announced. Several MoUs have translated into actionable projects and the number of agreements between the two nations had surged to 34, with five already operational.

Beyond economics, people-to-people ties remain a significant aspect of the bilateral relationship. The Saudi leadership acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora, promising enhanced measures for their welfare. The mutual commitment to cultural exchange and educational collaboration signifies a broader vision for a deeper connection beyond the political and economic realms. Pakistan’s strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia is not a matter of fleeting diplomatic engagements but a testament to decades of unwavering support. *