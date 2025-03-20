Filling the Gaps

Man, these days in Pakistan, it feels like everyone I talk to is just holding their breath a little, you know what I mean? You get this tiny glimmer of hope that things might be getting a bit better, and then BAM! That whole dark cloud of terrorism just rolls right back in. It drags up all those awful memories for me-those really tough times we’ve been through as a country-and all the unbelievably brave sacrifices people have made. And those recent attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan? Seriously, it felt like a proper kick in the gut. I find myself just lying there at night, staring at the ceiling, and I can’t help this constant worry in the back of my mind: “What’s going to happen next? Where are we even going with all this, you know?” It’s exactly when things feel this uncertain and completely wobbly that I really start to look around for someone who seems like they actually know what they’re doing, someone you can genuinely rely on to keep things steady. And that’s where our army chief, General Asim Munir, really comes into the picture for me, personally. And you know what? I also can’t forget about our Prime Minister-he’s got the unenviable task of trying to steer us through all this seriously rough water, and honestly, that can’t be easy.

When I heard about General Munir’s address to that Parliament committee, it wasn’t just some news headline I glanced at. It felt like a real jolt, a proper wake-up call for all of us here. When he flat-out said Pakistan has been a bit of a “soft touch”-and you kind of nod, because deep down you know there’s some truth to that, right?-and then he asked that question that really stuck with me about how long we’re going to keep trying to fix things with the blood of our soldiers who’ve died man, it just sinks in. It’s a feeling I know many of us share: this deep, bone-tired weariness of seeing good people lost because things just don’t always seem to be handled the way they should at the top, you know? In my opinion, he’s not playing any of those usual political games; he’s just calling out a really serious problem that I feel is slowly draining the life out of our nation, and for that, I’ve got a lot of respect for him.

The way I see it, this whole terrorism thing is way more complicated than just the bombs going off and the guns firing, isn’t it? It’s about those seriously twisted and messed-up ideas that somehow get planted in young people’s heads, those shadowy networks that are always moving things around behind the scenes, and those really deep-seated feelings of anger and frustration that make some people vulnerable to these truly poisonous beliefs. That awful, terrible attack on the Jaffar Express-those completely innocent people, gone in a flash, both everyday folks just trying to get somewhere and brave soldiers doing their duty-was a brutal reminder for me, a proper punch to the gut, of just how utterly ruthless these guys can be. And while I felt that tiny bit of relief when the army reacted so quickly, I also couldn’t shake this nagging thought: “We’ve got to find a way to stop this stuff before it even happens, you know?” I’m tired of just reacting after something terrible has already happened; I really want us to be the ones on the front foot, trying to prevent it.

That’s why, for me personally, it feels incredibly important to have a COAS who really, truly understands all the different layers of this threat. When General Munir talks about needing to stand together as a nation, it doesn’t sound like just some politician giving a speech I’ve heard a million times before. I actually get the feeling that he means it, deep down. And he’s spot on, isn’t he? The army, as brave and dedicated as they are, can’t fight this kind of battle all by themselves. It needs every single one of us, every part of our country, to be pulling in the same direction, working toward the same goal. Honestly, when I heard that some politicians actually chose not to even show up for that parliamentary meeting? It really made me question what their priorities are. To me, this isn’t some silly political game we’re playing; this is about the very survival of our country and the kind of future we’re going to leave behind for our kids, for the next generation.

What actually gives me a real sense of hope in the middle of all this worry is General Munir’s obvious and unwavering determination. I don’t just hear him talking about taking action; I genuinely see him doing things. When I look at this Operation Azm-e-Istehkam and the other steps they’re taking, it honestly feels like there’s a solid plan in place to keep Pakistan safe, and that, for me, is a real reassurance. But I also know, deep down in my heart, that this isn’t just his responsibility, is it? We’re all in this together as Pakistanis. And in my own small way, I feel like I have a real part to play in supporting these efforts, in standing shoulder to shoulder against anyone who wants to bring chaos and division to our country.

The writer is a freelance columnist.