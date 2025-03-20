PTI’s Tactics and National Unity

In recent years, Pakistan’s political discourse has transformed into a battleground of extremist narratives and digital echo chambers. Critics argue that by refusing to participate in key national events, staging disruptive protests, and surrendering to the pressures of an unaccountable digital mob, the PTI is actively deepening the nation’s divisions.

From National Unity Forums to Parliamentary Sessions to dialogues held to overcome tensions, PTI leaders categorically boycotted every single event, dismissing them as “state propaganda.” This refusal to engage with national initiatives signals a clear departure from any notion of collective responsibility, aligning PTI with fringe elements that thrive on polarization.

There’s more. In February, PTI supporters, armed with slogans and social media hashtags, staged a disruptive protest outside the IMF headquarters. The demonstration, ostensibly aimed at challenging international financial influence, quickly spiralled into a spectacle of anti-state fervour. Rather than prompting constructive debate, the protest deepened public mistrust in national institutions and underscored PTI’s commitment to a confrontational, anti-state posture. They are either writing letters or posting controversial accusations on social media.

Perhaps the most alarming development has been PTI’s complete capitulation to digital pressure. Since 2022, a cadre of overseas YouTubers and digital influencers-who have built substantial followings among Pakistan’s diaspora-have relentlessly propagated PTI’s extremist narratives. These channels, which now boast hundreds of thousands of subscribers, have transformed social media into a battleground of incendiary rhetoric. Their content, marked by selective reporting and emotional hyperbole, has consistently framed PTI as the sole bulwark against a corrupt state while ignoring the broader ramifications of its divisive policies.

This digital echo chamber has left PTI’s leaders virtually paralyzed; any attempt at measured policy reform is immediately met with a torrent of online vitriol and character assassination. The result is a political calculus where extreme positions are not only expected but enforced by a self-perpetuating cycle of digital outrage.

Adding to the grim picture is PTI’s ambiguous stance on extremist groups. In March 2025, following a heart-wrenching attack on Jaffar Express, PTI’s muted response sent shockwaves through the political community. Instead of issuing a strong condemnation, PTI leaders offered only a tepid statement that left many questioning whether their silence equates to tacit support. Such an approach not only undermines efforts to counter radicalization but also risks normalizing extremist sympathies at a time when Pakistan desperately needs to unite against internal and external challenges. A brilliant selection of words like “neutralize” and “exceptional skill” as self-professed PTI-enthusiast Aftab Iqbal glorified the BLA terrorists should have sent a clear sign to anyone daring to look beyond the noise.

The internal dynamics within PTI further complicate the picture. PTI’s policy positions are increasingly dictated not by sober political analysis but by the demands of radical allies who favour confrontation over consensus.

These calculated boycotts, disruptive protests, and surrender to digital demagoguery have not only fractured national unity but have also paved the way for extremist ideologies to take root. In a nation already grappling with multifaceted crises, the path PTI has chosen may well lead to long-term destabilization: a future where the very fabric of Pakistan’s democracy is at risk of unravelling.

