Azma inquires after Naseebo Lal’s health on behalf of Punjab CM

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, accompanied by Privileges Committee Chairman Sami Ullah Khan, visited the residence of renowned singer Naseebo Lal. The minister inquired about her health and presented a bouquet along with best wishes from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Azma Bokhari assured Naseebo Lal that the Punjab government is committed to supporting the welfare and well-being of artists. She emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is taking a special interest in the development and prosperity of artists and is implementing concrete measures to address their concerns. Naseebo Lal expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Information Minister Azma Bokhari, appreciating the welfare initiatives for artists. She stated that Maryam Nawaz is following in the footsteps of her father, Mian Nawaz Sharif, by encouraging and supporting artists, and she prayed for her success. Naseebo Lal further said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has always supported artists, and it is heartening to see Maryam Nawaz continuing the same commitment towards the artist community.