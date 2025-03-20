Terrorist ambush at Bannu check-post repulsed

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police successfully repelled a terrorist attack on the Kingar Bridge checkpost in Bannu.

According to police officials, armed militants launched an assault using sophisticated and automatic weapons. However, the security personnel fought back with full force, forcing the attackers to flee under heavy gunfire. Additional police contingents rushed to the scene, and a search operation was immediately launched to track down the fleeing militants. Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

Security sources revealed that this checkpost has been targeted multiple times in the past, indicating that militants continue to see it as a key position to destabilise the area. However, police resilience has repeatedly thwarted such attempts.

Yesterday, in the Tirah Valley of Khyber District, a security official on leave faced a dangerous siege by armed terrorists. The militants surrounded his home, hoping to capture or eliminate him. However, local residents took a stand and repelled the attackers, ensuring the soldier’s safety. The courageous villagers openly declared their defiance, saying, “We have nothing to do with terrorists. Let us live in peace-we will not hand over our soldier.”

The spirit of resistance was also evident in Karak a day ago, where locals stood shoulder to shoulder with security forces to drive back another terrorist attack.

Similarly, in Bannu, militants attempted to ambush the Khojri Police Checkpost during the night between March 14 and 15, but residents rushed to support the police, forcing the attackers to retreat.

A security official confirmed, “As soon as the attack occurred, the entire village came out in support of the police and drove the militants away.”

A similar display of community bravery was seen in Lakki Marwat during Isha prayers. A local resident stationed outside Abbas Khatak Mosque for security duty encountered militants. The worshippers inside the mosque immediately joined him, exchanging fire with the terrorists and forcing them to flee.