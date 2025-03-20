New forensic labs to be established in Punjab

The Punjab Forensic Science Authority has decided to establish new labs in Northern, Southern and Central Punjab. According to the Punjab Forensic Science Authority Act, which is endorsed by the Punjab Assembly, now will act immediately as a first response and collect evidences from crime scenes after incidences of terrorism and heinous crimes.

For instant decision-making and quick implementation, the Home Secretary, Secretary of Finance, Chairman of the Planning & Development Board, Secretary of Law, Secretary of Prosecution and Inspector General of Punjab are nominated as members of the Authority Board.

In light of the recommendations of Home Secretary Punjab Noorul Amin, these state-of-the-art forensic labs will play a vital role according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to details, to bring extraordinary reforms, the Forensic Science Agency will be upgraded to Authority. According to the new law, the Forensic Science Authority is provided with the mandate to move forensic material. By doing so, this process will not only improve the quality of work but will also ensure effective prosecution before the court.

According to this plan, the establishment of updated offices and labs for the authority would enable it to handle cases at the crime location in the whole of Punjab.

The presence of the authority office and human sources in all of Punjab will ensure the timely availability of forensic reports. Under the newly passed law, the Chief Minister of Punjab will head the Punjab Forensic Board, while the appointment of Vice Chairperson will be at the discretion of the Chief Minister of Punjab. To ensure full and immediate support from the government, all relevant departments have been included in the Authority Board.

Moreover, from the field of forensic science, five experts are also inducted into the Board Authority. To purchase the latest equipment, develop infrastructure and construct buildings and their upgradation, Rs 80 million have been allocated by the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz.