Pakistan Coastguards arrest 132 illegal immigrants from Iran border

As the government has sped up its crackdown on illegal immigrants, especially Afghan nationals, residing in the country and is taking steps to send them back to their countries, Pakistan Coastguards, in their operations conducted along the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan between February 1 and March 18, have arrested 132 illegal immigrants.

According to the Pakistan Coastguards officials, all these persons were caught travelling from Pakistan to Iran and vice versa without any valid legal visa documents.

They have said that these persons have been handed over to the FIA officials for further investigation.

The officials have expressed the resolve to keep clamping down on illegal immigrants.