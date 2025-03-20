LHC seeks response from Lahore DC on PTI’s plea for rally

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner of Lahore to submit a response by March 21 (tomorrow) regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) request for permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 22. Justice Farooq Haider of the LHC heard the petition filed by PTI leader Akmal Bari. During the hearing, the court questioned the government lawyer as to why the Lahore deputy commissioner had not submitted a response. The government lawyer replied that the DC’s response was not necessary, as the replies from other parties had already been submitted. The court instructed that the Lahore deputy commissioner must submit a written response by tomorrow. Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing on PTI’s rally request until March 21 (tomorrow).