CM calls for evolving monitoring system to address civic issues

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting, reiterated his commitment to addressing Karachi’s challenges through efficient governance, rigorous monitoring, and enhanced coordination between the city administration and local government departments.

The discussion focused on critical issues such as drainage, illegal encroachments, road-cutting, sanitation, security, and traffic management. Several significant decisions were made to improve the city’s infrastructure and services.

CM Shah noted that road-cutting in three districts of the city has created difficulties for residents, especially since many of these roads were newly constructed. He was informed that local towns had issued road-cutting permissions within their areas.

As a result, the CM decided that road-cutting permissions would now be granted exclusively by the Mayor and Commissioner of Karachi. He instructed the Local Government department to issue an Executive Order to ensure that no KMC or Town officer could independently approve road cutting. He also directed the Chief Secretary to streamline road-cutting operations to minimize disruptions.

During the discussion, Murad Shah pointed out various minor issues, such as overflowing gutters, sanitation problems, debris on main roads, and other factors disrupting traffic flow and harming the administration’s reputation. He directed Commissioner Karachi to enhance the monitoring of civic issues.

“Assistant Commissioners will conduct citywide inspections to address drainage overflows, sanitation problems, and illegal parking,” he stated.

He also announced the development of a dedicated Karachi Issues Portal at CM House, where Assistant and Deputy Commissioners must upload reports on drainage, encroachments, and cleanliness.

With Eid approaching, the CM emphasised that people would begin visiting markets for shopping. He instructed Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah to enhance police patrolling for improved security and to make special arrangements to facilitate citizens during Eid shopping. He also directed the KMC and Traffic Police to improve street lighting, traffic management, and security in key commercial areas.

CM Murad Shah tasked the Mayor Karachi with beautifying four major markets and their surroundings, ensuring the provision of seating areas in the city by the end of the financial year. “Next year, we can beautify more markets and public places to make them invite visitors,” he said.

Additionally, it was noted that the ongoing water pipeline installation in Lyari was still in progress. The CM directed the Local Government Minister to expedite completion and provide him with updates. “If there are any issues, resolve them through the P&D department,” he instructed.

The CM issued clear instructions for removing soft encroachments after Eid to ensure that public spaces remain accessible. Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mahdi, Chief PSCM Agha Wasif, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Chairman of P&D Najam Shah, and Secretary of Local Government Khalid Hyder Shah attended the meeting held at CM House.