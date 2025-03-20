Sindh Police dismantle 68 gangs, arrest 283 criminals in 15 days

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the Sindh Police for its operations against criminals across the province, stating that during the two weeks from March 1 to March 15, 2025, Sindh Police conducted 143 encounters, arrested 283 criminals, dismantled 68 gangs, killed 18 notorious criminals in the operations, and arrested 1,706 criminals, including 27 ringleaders. Sindh Police also successfully apprehended 592 proclaimed offenders and 1,471 fugitives.

He said that in Shikarpur Katcha, the police killed two dacoits, and five hideouts of the dacoits were demolished. Twenty hideouts used by criminals were destroyed in Kashmore Katcha, and two hideouts in Ghotki Katcha. In operations against street crime, 11 criminals were killed, and 1,355 arrests were made. The police operations have significantly weakened the criminals in Shikarpur, Kashmore, and Ghotki.

In a statement, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the aggressive policing strategy has played a significant role in curbing criminal activities in the province. The Sindh government is fully committed to ensuring that no criminal escapes justice. There is no place for crime in Sindh; it is set to become a crime-free, peaceful, and prosperous province.

He said that the public should cooperate with the police, and the government is committed to making Sindh safer for its citizens. Those criminals who were evading justice for years are now behind bars. Protecting the lives and property of the public is our top priority, and no one is above the law.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government will continue its tireless efforts to eradicate the menace of street crime, and no element that threatens the peace and stability of Sindh will be tolerated.

He said that our police force is actively dismantling criminal networks, and we will not rest until the last criminal is brought to justice.

All possible steps are being taken by the Sindh government to make roads, highways, and rural areas peaceful and safe.