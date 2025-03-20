Sindh to re-launch scholarships for students from minority communities

Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani Forms Sub-Committee for Minority Students’ Scholarships, Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee Decides to Visit Places of Worship

In a significant step towards empowering minority communities, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Minority Affairs, chaired the fourth crucial meeting of the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee at the Sindh Assembly Committee Room.

The meeting was attended by several key members, including MPA Dr. Khatoo Mal Jeewan, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Human Rights Rajveer Singh Sodho, MPAs Rana Hameer Singh, Anil Kumar Ratnani, and Mahesh Kumar Haseja, along with Secretary of the Minority Affairs Department Anjum Iqbal Jumani, Director Mohammad Aslam Khoso, and XEN Sanjay Kumar.

Secretary Anjum Iqbal provided a comprehensive briefing on ongoing development projects and financial assistance initiatives by the Minority Affairs Department. She revealed that the department is re-launching scholarships for university students from minority communities, with advertisements already published in newspapers. In response to the new scholarship scheme, Secretary proposed the formation of a sub-committee to oversee the scholarship-related matters and ensure transparency in the process.

With the approval of Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani, the Sindh Non-Muslim Welfare Committee formed the scholarship sub-committee, which includes Rajveer Singh Sodho, Anil Kumar Ratnani, and Saleem Akhtar, Deputy Director.

Additionally, the committee members agreed on the need to visit places of worship within the minority community to assess the progress of ongoing development work and review available facilities. During the meeting, the committee also reviewed applications for Natural Calamity Grants that were received by the department. The members called for further verification of the applications, and Chairman Dr. Lalchand Ukrani issued instructions to department officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the cases.

Addressing the committee, Dr. Lal Chand Ukrani emphasized that the Sindh government is committed to resolving the challenges faced by minority communities. He mentioned that several projects are currently being considered to improve the welfare of minorities. Furthermore, Dr. Lalchand Ukrani highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to serve the minority community under the guidance of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Dr. Lalchand Ukrani also noted that discussions have taken place with Sindh’s Minister of Interior, Ziaul Hassan Lanjhar, regarding the law and order situation in Kashmore and Kandhkot. These meetings aim to ensure that the minority community can contribute to the nation’s development without facing difficulties.

The meeting concluded with a strong commitment to enhancing the support and opportunities for minority communities in Sindh, with the goal of achieving greater inclusivity and progress for all.