Minister distributes Eid gifts at Sukkur women’s jail

Sindh Minister for Women’s Development, Shahina Sher Ali on Thursday visited the women’s jail and rehabilitation center in Sukkur.

During her visit, she distributed Eid gifts, including clothes, bangles and henna, among the inmates and their children.

She also inspected various parts of the jail and met with the prisoners and their children to learn about their problems.

Ms Sher Ali emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and providing opportunities for women to learn from their mistakes.

She noted that the jail administration is doing a satisfactory job in providing necessary facilities to the inmates.

The minister also announced that efforts would be made to help women prisoners who cannot afford to pay their fines.

According to the jail superintendent, Farzana Parveen Baloch, there are currently 70 women and 10 children in the jail, including 16 convicted women and 41 under-trial prisoners.

Five girls and eight boys under the age of 18 are also being held.

Later, Ms Sher Ali visited the Sukkur Darul Aman, where she met with the women and children taking refuge there.

She distributed gifts among them and inspected the kitchen, clinic, and residential rooms. The minister was briefed that there are currently 17 women and three children taking refuge at the Darul Aman, where they are provided with vocational training, including handicrafts, tailoring, and beautician courses.