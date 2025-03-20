Armaghan’s father arrested in Mustafa Amir case

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) has arrested Kamran Qureshi – the father of the main accused, Armaghan Qureshi – in connection with the Mustafa Amir murder case.

It reports in media that the AVCC conducted a raid at a residence in Defence Khayaban-e-Momin, where Kamran Qureshi was taken into custody. During the operation, law enforcement officials also recovered a cache of illegal weapons and narcotics from the premises.

The authorities have registered a case against the accused under the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, and further investigations are underway to determine his alleged role in the case.

Officials stated that the arrest marks a significant development in the high-profile murder case, as law enforcement agencies continue to probe deeper into the network surrounding the accused.

Mustafa Amir, a resident of Defence, was reported missing on January 6. His mother filed a missing person’s report the following day. On January 25, she received a ransom call from an American number demanding Rs 20 million, leading authorities to add kidnapping-for-ransom charges to the case.

Acting on intelligence, the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) raided Armaghan’s residence in Defence on February 9. The accused allegedly resisted arrest, opening fire on law enforcement officials. DSP AVCC Ahsan Zulfiqar and a constable sustained injuries before the police managed to subdue and arrest him.

During interrogation, Armaghan initially confessed to murdering Mustafa and disposing of the body in Malir. However, he later retracted his statement. Subsequent investigations, aided by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) and federal agencies, led to the arrest of his associate, Shiraz. The latter admitted that Armaghan had tortured and murdered Mustafa in his house on January 6. The body was later transported to Hub, Balochistan, where it was set on fire.