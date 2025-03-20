Ombudsman reviews performance of regional directors

A meeting of advisors and regional directors was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput at the provincial secretariat. Secretary Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, Director General Akhtar Hussain Bugti, Registrar Masood Ishrat, advisors, while regional directors attended the meeting through video link. The meeting reviewed the overall performance of the regional directors for two months and the complaints registered.

Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput directed to take steps to quickly dispose of pending public complaints registered in the regional offices and increase the number of complaints.

He said that the increase in public complaints is possible through public awareness about the department, for which we need to increase contacts with open courts (Khulli Kacheris), seminars in universities and colleges, and NGOs.

He also approved the recruitment of fresh graduates on internships and contracts on the basis of merit to meet the shortage of manpower in regional offices.

He said that our main objective is to redress the complaints of the public about government departments free of cost and immediately, in which any kind of excuse will cause disappointment and displeasure to the public.