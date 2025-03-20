Over Rs1.2m fine imposed on profiteers

The Karachi administration’s campaign against profiteers continues in the holy month of Ramazan. According to the Karachi Commissioner’s Office, on the 19th of Ramazan, 166 profiteers were taken action against, and a fine of Rs. 12 lakh 21000 was imposed. Special magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 269,000 on the 19th of Ramadan, while one profiteer was arrested, three shops were sealed, and prices were checked at 1,418 shops. In the presence and supervision of magistrates, fruits, meat chicken, and other food items were sold out on official prices at 215 locations. Citizens appreciated the administration’s strategy, saying that due to the presence and monitoring of officers, they were getting items at official prices. In 19 days, 3,418 profiteers were taken action against, and a fine of Rs. 3 crore 79 lakhs .31000 was imposed. 147 profiteers were arrested, and 129 shops were sealed. Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi said that the administration’s campaign against profiteers would continue. He directed deputy commissioners to continue efforts to provide relief to citizens, ensure that officers stay in the field, check prices, and ensure that shopkeepers display official price lists.