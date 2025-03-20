Establishment Division implements major reforms to enhance civil service efficiency

Establishment Division has made significant strides in modernising Pakistan’s civil service through administrative, legislative, and policy reforms during past one year.

According to the official data, the major accomplishments of the Establishment Division are the successful transition to the E-Office system for improved communication, the initiation of the Rightsizing process, and the amendment of Civil Servants Promotion Rules.

Moreover, amendments to the Civil Servants Promotion Rules have improved the career progression framework, fostering merit-based advancements.

To further enhance efficiency, the Division has developed an online Personnel Evaluation Reports (PER) module, streamlining the appraisal process for civil servants.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has also played a key role by conducting major examinations, including CSS 2023 and 2024, Special CSS Examination 2023, and MPT for CSS 2025, leading to a transparent and merit-driven recruitment process.

Around 35 key appointments were made in federal government departments, and 16 meetings were held for performance evaluation and extension cases of MP Scale officers. Recruitment through FPSC resulted in the induction of officers into various services, including the PAS, PSP, and OMG.

The division processed 150 legal cases, handled from different ministries, and addressed induction and probation matters for officers. It also managed parliamentary affairs and processed over 50 medical claims for officers and retirees.

An amount of Rs.121.3 million has been expended for the rent of residential accommodation hired for officers/officials of the Establishment Division during the fiscal year 2023-24. These initiatives collectively contribute to a more efficient, transparent, and performance-driven civil service.

Key impacts included enhanced reporting and documentation with streamlined Personnel Evaluation Reports (PERs), performance and productivity boost by aligning individual goals with organisational objectives and recognising top performers, an update to the Civil Servants Promotion Rules, 2019, improved career progression aligned with good governance principles, workforce optimisation, improved communication, and leadership development. strengthened internal coordination and decision-making.