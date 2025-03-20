NUML conference reaffirms commitment to national unity

In connection with Pakistan Day, the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organized a thought-provoking conference titled “Tajdeed-e-Ehad-e-Pakistan”, jointly hosted by the Department of Islamic Thought and Culture, Department of Arabic, and Department of Pakistan Studies. The event aimed to rekindle the spirit of national unity and commitment envisioned by the country’s founding fathers.

Renowned scholars and intellectuals, including Professor Khursheed Nadeem (Chairman Rehmat-al-Almeen Authority), Dr. Khalid Rehman (Chairman Institute of Policy Studies), and Professor Dr. Muhammad Zia Ul Haq (Director General, Islamic Research Center, International Islamic University), graced the occasion as guest speakers. The conference was presided over by Rector NUML, Major General (Retd) Shahid Mahmood Kayani HI (M).

Professor Khursheed Nadeem, in his address, reflected on the significance of Pakistan’s independence in the blessed month of Ramzan, calling it a time for self-reflection and recommitment. He urged the youth to think and pray for the country’s prosperity, just as their forefathers struggled for its creation. Stressing the importance of unity, he emphasized that while differences and challenges exist, Pakistan must remain a single, united entity.

He also advocated for true democracy, where people are genuinely empowered, and called for an end to dynastic politics.