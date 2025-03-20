SBCA introduces SOP to eliminate illegal constructions

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has introduced a departmental Smart Operating Procedure (SOP) to prevent and eliminate illegal constructions, resolve disputes between builders and allottees, and address complaints. It is important to note that the Smart Operating Procedure (SOP) regarding public complaints has been designed in accordance with the honorable Sindh High Court’s orders. In this regard, SBCA will introduce an online Smart Complaint Redressal Mechanism (SCRM) as per the directives of CP No D-4421 of 2020 and CP No D-616 of 2025. The Smart Complaint Redressal Mechanism (SCRM) SOP proposes a streamlined system to improve the handling of complaints related to illegal and unauthorized constructions. The proposed procedure allows citizens to lodge complaints through multiple channels, including the website, mobile app, UAN number, and walk-in centers.

In detail, citizens can now register complaints related to illegal and unauthorized constructions or violations of SBCA’s model agreement for private-public cell projects/open plot schemes, through the SBCA website (www.sbca.gos.pk), the mobile app (Smart SBCA), and UAN number (111-007-222). Additionally, a walk-in complaint center has already been established at SBCA, allowing complainants to track the progress of their complaints through the SCRM system. Under the modern operating system, complaints will be registered on the complaints portal and electronically forwarded to the relevant directors within one day. These complaints will then be sent to the vigilance section’s field staff for inspection within three days, who will verify the status of the illegal construction mentioned in the complaint.

SBCA will also resolve disputes between builders, developers, and allottees concerning projects, and verify complaints within three days through the Public Sale Advertising and Complaint Section (PSA&C). In cases where the construction is in line with the approved building plan and falls within the compoundable limits, the relevant district section of SBCA will inform the complainant. If the construction is not in accordance with the approved building plan or is illegal, a notice will be issued to the plot owner/builder or developer under Section 7-A of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979, within seven days. In case of violation of construction laws, the show-cause notice issued will be shared with the complainant, and a hearing will be scheduled within seven days. The disputes related to illegal constructions between the plot owner/complainant and builder/allottees will be heard before the Additional Director General.

Moreover, SBCA will make a decision on complaints related to builders/developers within 14 days. The decision will be communicated to both parties, and the aggrieved party can file an appeal within 30 days under Section 16 of the Sindh Building Control Ordinance, 1979. The decision of the relevant district director or appellate authority will be implemented within four weeks. However, under the Karachi Building Town Planning and Regulations-2002, the implementation will occur within eight weeks if the building is under occupation. Strict adherence to timelines will be ensured in all stages of the process. If complaints regarding illegal constructions or violations in projects, or disputes between builders and allottees, are not resolved within the prescribed time, disciplinary action will be taken against the officers and staff involved as per the E&D rules.

Continuous monitoring and review of all processes will take place, with bi-weekly review meetings held by the Additional Director General (I) along with district and relevant department directors. These meetings will ensure that complaints received through the portal are addressed promptly and effectively. A monthly review report will be submitted to the Director General (SBCA). Effective coordination with the relevant district directors, Public Sale Advertising and Complaint Section (PSA&C), and other departments is crucial. A focal person will be designated for ensuring that all stages, from complaint investigation to action, are carried out systematically and on time. The designated focal person will be trained by the Director of IT (SBCA) to ensure smooth operations.