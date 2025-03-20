More canals on Indus River will aggravate water crisis: Sindh govt spokesperson

The Sindh government will take every possible step to protect the rights of its people, said Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, Spokesperson for the Sindh government on Thursday. In a statement, the spokesperson highlighted severe water shortage facing the province. He said that the Sindh government strongly opposes the construction of six new canals. “Annual water shortage in the Indus River is worsening,” he said, adding that the water scarcity in the Indus River increases each year, putting further strain on Sindh’s water resources. He went on to say that the construction of more canals could further decrease Sindh’s water share. The spokesperson emphasized that additional canals would negatively impact the province’s agricultural productivity due to reduced water availability.