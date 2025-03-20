Pakistan’s democracy is advancing, says Ayaz Sadiq

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said democracy in Pakistan is moving forward. He emphasized that he maintains fairness in parliamentary proceedings. During a meeting with Harvard students, he explained Pakistan’s views on various issues and noted that the opposition has more discussion time than the government.

Sadiq recalled past political events, including the 2017 disqualification of a Prime Minister over salary issues. He pointed out that a major opposition party still calls the government illegitimate on social media, even while holding important positions.

He also highlighted the ongoing threat of terrorism in Pakistan. Sadiq warned that Afghanistan is a safe haven for terrorist groups. He expressed confidence in Pakistan’s security forces, who continue to fight against these dangers.

Additionally, Sadiq mentioned the heavy toll of terrorism, with over 90,000 lives lost. He noted that terrorists now use advanced weapons left in Afghanistan. Lastly, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to friendly relations with neighbors and hosting Afghan refugees.