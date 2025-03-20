Freeze warning issued for North Alabama as temperatures drop to 27°F

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for several North Alabama counties, effective from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday. Affected areas include Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, DeKalb, and Cullman counties.

Temperatures are expected to plummet between 27°F and 31°F, posing risks to sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. Frost and freezing conditions could damage crops, kill vulnerable vegetation, and cause pipes to crack or burst.

Residents are advised to take precautionary measures, such as covering outdoor plants and insulating exposed pipes. Moving sensitive plants indoors is highly recommended to prevent frost damage.

Freeze warnings are typically issued when temperatures fall between 29°F and 32°F. If necessary, the warning may be extended. The National Weather Service urges residents to stay updated and prepare for potential cold-related impacts.