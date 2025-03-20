Indonesia expands military role in government amid protests

Indonesia’s parliament has passed a controversial law that increases military authority in civilian positions. This decision has sparked significant protests and criticism from civil society groups. Many fear a return to military dominance reminiscent of the Suharto era from 1967 to 1998.

The new law allows military officers to hold a variety of civilian roles. These include positions in the Attorney General’s Office and counterterrorism agencies. Critics argue that this could reverse progress made toward civilian governance and lead to military overreach, undermining democratic principles.

President Prabowo Subianto and Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin support the law. They claim it is necessary to address military challenges at home and abroad. However, rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, warn of potential human rights abuses and power misuse associated with military involvement in civilian affairs.

Protests erupted outside parliament as students and democracy advocates voiced their opposition. Many demanded the removal of military personnel from civilian jobs. Political analysts are closely monitoring how this law may affect Indonesia’s democratic norms in the future. Concerns linger about whether it will lead to a return of military dominance in governance.