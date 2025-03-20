Sharmila Faruqui criticises Danish Taimoor’s polygamy remarks

Sharmila Faruqui has publicly slammed Danish Taimoor for his comments on polygamy during a recent episode of Mehfil-e-Ramzan. Taimoor, who co-hosts the show with Rabia Anam, made controversial remarks about multiple marriages in Islam. His comments led to outrage across the nation, as many interpreted them as dismissive and inappropriate.

Taimoor claimed he was “allowed” to have four marriages in Islam, suggesting he was “doing a favour” to his wife, Ayeza Khan, by choosing not to marry again. Faruqui responded strongly, calling his statement arrogant. On Instagram, she stated, “This is a blatant reflection of how men manipulate religion to suit their own dominance.”

Faruqui criticized the notion that polygamy is a privilege. She emphasized that marriage should be viewed as a partnership, not a power struggle. Furthermore, she stressed that men should not expect gratitude from women for not pursuing multiple marriages. In her view, women deserve respect, agency, and equality in relationships.

In response to the backlash, Danish Taimoor issued an apology on Instagram. He acknowledged that his choice of words was inappropriate and failed to convey his intended message. Ayeza Khan supported her husband by commenting on his post, wishing for their lasting bond. Taimoor’s apology aimed to ease the public outrage and address the controversy.