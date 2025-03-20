Eddie Jordan: F1 legend remembered after losing cancer battle

Eddie Jordan, the iconic Formula 1 team owner and broadcaster, passed away at 76 after battling cancer. His family confirmed that he died peacefully in Cape Town on March 20, surrounded by loved ones. Jordan, best known for founding Jordan Grand Prix (1991-2005), played a crucial role in shaping F1, launching the careers of drivers like Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher.

Despite his illness, Jordan remained active in motorsport and business. He played a key role in Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin and helped save the London Irish rugby club from administration. His impact on the sport extended beyond team management, as he became a respected broadcaster for BBC and Channel 4.

The F1 community poured in tributes, with Martin Brundle calling him an irreplaceable figure in the sport. F1 President Stefano Domenicali praised Jordan’s passion and influence, emphasizing how deeply he will be missed. Fans, drivers, and industry leaders honored his contributions to motorsport.

Jordan’s legacy as a visionary team owner, mentor, and broadcaster will endure for generations. His fearless leadership and commitment to F1 changed the landscape of the sport. The paddock will forever remember his charisma, bold decisions, and lasting impact.