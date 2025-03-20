Barrister Saif accuses Sharif family of tax evasion and financial misconduct

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has condemned alleged tax evasion by the Sharif family, calling them a disgrace to Pakistan. Barrister Saif accused them of financial misconduct, highlighting that Hasan Nawaz was declared a tax defaulter in London. He claimed the family is being exposed internationally for corrupt practices.

Saif argued that while overseas Pakistanis work hard to uplift the country’s image, political elites engage in tax fraud. He alleged that the Sharifs evade taxes both in Pakistan and abroad, allowing their business empire to expand while others struggle financially. He also accused them of laundering money overseas instead of investing in Pakistan.

The UK recently fined Hasan Nawaz £5.2 million for failing to pay £9.4 million in taxes between 2015 and 2016. British authorities officially listed him as a tax defaulter, further intensifying the family’s legal troubles. Additionally, in 2023, the London High Court declared him bankrupt in a separate tax case.

Saif concluded that corrupt politicians like the Sharifs prevent national unity. He asserted that as long as they remain in power, Pakistan will continue to suffer financial instability and international embarrassment.