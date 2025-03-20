Pakistan moves to legalize crypto to attract global investment

Pakistan is working on a legal framework to regulate cryptocurrency trading, aiming to attract international investment. Bilal bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, stated that the country wants clear regulations to support its growing digital asset ecosystem. He emphasized that Pakistan, with a young population and low operational costs, has the potential to become a major blockchain finance hub.

With 15 to 20 million Pakistanis already holding digital assets, crypto transactions in the country are worth billions of dollars. Saqib stressed that legalizing cryptocurrency would help bring in investments and foster industry growth. Pakistan is also studying the UAE’s regulatory model and collaborating with Nigeria and Turkiye to develop policies.

To support startups, regulatory sandboxes are being introduced for fast-track licensing in a controlled environment. The government also plans to implement a balanced tax structure to encourage foreign investment. Saqib highlighted that Pakistan’s low-cost market makes it a competitive alternative to crypto hubs like Dubai and Singapore.

On the global stage, Saqib noted that a potential Trump presidency could boost crypto adoption, with the US treating digital assets as strategic resources. He warned that if Pakistan delays regulation, it risks falling behind in the global financial transformation.