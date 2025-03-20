Maya Ali on marriage pressure: ‘It’ll happen when the time is right’

Maya Ali recently shared how she handles the constant pressure to get married, especially from her parents. Speaking on Nida Yasir’s Ramazan show Shan-e-Suhoor, she revealed that her mother prays for her marriage in every namaz. However, Ali believes marriage should not be rushed and should happen naturally.

The Diyar-e-Dil star emphasized that a strong marriage is built on understanding and respect, not just love. She wants a partner who values her and her career. If she finds such a person, she has no hesitation about getting married.

Ali also pointed out the societal pressure women face, especially after her younger brother’s wedding. She questioned why marriage is treated as an obligation rather than a matter of destiny, reminding people that fate decides when and whom one marries.

Ending on a humorous note, Ali joked that she’ll marry the day she finds a man who respects her and her mother. “And of course, when violins start playing in my heart,” she added with a smile.