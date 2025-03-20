JIT summons Aleema Khan and 16 others over social media propaganda

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has summoned and 16 others for questioning. This inquiry focuses on alleged anti-government propaganda shared on social media. The JIT has instructed all individuals to appear on March 21 for questioning regarding their roles in the alleged online campaign.

Among those summoned are notable political figures such as Syed Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Mohammad Hammad Azhar. Others include Mian Mohammad Aslam Iqbal, Aun Abbas, and Mohammad Shehbaz Shabbir. The investigation falls under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and is led by the chief of Islamabad police.

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI chairman Imran Khan, previously appeared before the JIT on March 19. She faced interrogation for over two hours about alleged “malicious campaigns.” During this session, she claimed to have no knowledge of her brother’s social media account operations, stating it is managed from abroad.

Previously, Aleema Khan was summoned last Friday but couldn’t attend due to personal commitments. Her lawyer appeared on her behalf instead. The JIT continues to investigate the roles of multiple individuals in the alleged campaign aimed at inciting unrest in the country.