Israel intercepts Yemen-launched missile amid rising regional tensions

Israel intercepted a missile launched from Yemen on Thursday, as Houthi rebels claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion Airport. The Israeli military confirmed the interception before the missile crossed into its airspace. The Iran-backed Houthis, who have been attacking Red Sea ships and Israel since the Gaza war began, resumed strikes after U.S. airstrikes in Yemen.

The Houthis stated they had fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport and targeted a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. Earlier this week, they took responsibility for another missile intercepted by Israel, vowing to intensify attacks following renewed military operations in Gaza.

Israel’s latest airstrikes in Gaza have been the deadliest since the recent ceasefire ended, with over 400 reported casualties, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Meanwhile, the U.S. has reaffirmed its commitment to forcefully countering Houthi aggression until the attacks cease.

With rising hostilities in the region, tensions remain high as Israel and its allies respond to the growing threat from Yemen, further complicating the broader Middle East conflict.