Rise in pollen allergies in Islamabad: doctors urge precautions

Islamabad is experiencing a spike in pollen allergy cases. The recent pollen count soared to an alarming 45,916. As a result, many residents are seeking medical help for allergy-related issues. This situation is particularly concerning for those with asthma or other respiratory conditions.

Doctors report that the highest pollen levels were found in Sector H-8. Other affected areas include sectors G-6 and E-8. Health professionals warn this increase in pollen can severely affect individuals with pre-existing conditions. Those suffering from pollen allergies may also feel significant discomfort.

To combat these allergies, medical experts recommend several precautions. They advise people at risk to stay indoors, especially in the morning. It’s also important to keep windows and doors shut to limit pollen inside homes. Wearing masks outdoors can provide additional protection against inhaling pollen particles.

If symptoms become severe, individuals should consult a doctor. Healthcare providers may suggest antihistamines, nasal sprays, or allergy shots. These treatments can help manage symptoms effectively. By taking proper precautions and seeking treatment, individuals can reduce the impact of pollen allergies.