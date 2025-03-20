PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Saudi Arabia for high-level talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Jeddah for a four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing economic cooperation, and attracting investment.

Upon arrival, he was warmly received by Deputy Governor of Makkah, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Farooq.

Accompanying the Prime Minister is a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, and key federal ministers.

During his visit from March 19 to 22, PM Shehbaz will engage in high-level discussions with the Saudi leadership on expanding cooperation across various sectors. A key highlight of the trip is his scheduled meeting with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, where they will explore avenues for boosting trade, strengthening economic partnerships, and facilitating strategic investments.

Key discussion points include:

Expanding trade and economic collaboration

Increasing investments in key sectors

Strengthening strategic partnerships

In addition to economic matters, the leaders will also address pressing global and regional issues, including:

The situation in Gaza

Developments in the Middle East

Issues concerning the Muslim world

The visit underscores the deep historical and strategic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and is expected to pave the way for new economic opportunities, trade expansion, and enhanced investment between the two nations.