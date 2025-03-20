Punjab launches special Polio vaccination drive for Eid travelers

The Punjab Anti-Polio Program has developed a comprehensive strategy to administer polio drops to children traveling during Eid, aiming to curb the virus’s spread.

According to a program spokesperson, children entering Punjab will receive polio drops at designated vaccination points across 13 districts.

To ensure accessibility, special polio teams will be stationed at key locations, including bus terminals, railway stations, hospitals, and shopping centers.

The targeted districts for the vaccination campaign include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Attock, Mianwali, Multan, Faisalabad, and Sialkot, along with Gujranwala, Gujrat, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Sargodha.

The deployment of polio teams will begin on March 22 and continue for 20 days to ensure maximum coverage and protection against the virus.