Pakistan Stock Exchange Surges as 100 Index Hits Historic High

The bullish momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues, with the KSE-100 Index reaching a new all-time high, as reported by national media.

At the start of trading today, the index displayed a strong upward trend, surging by 1,299 points to hit 119,273—its highest level ever recorded.

Notably, in the previous trading session, the 100 Index had climbed 972 points, closing at 117,974, after touching an intraday high of 118,243.

The PSX maintained its rally on the first trading day of the New Year, extending the record-breaking gains witnessed in the final days of 2024.

According to Pakistan Observer, the KSE-100 index opened Wednesday with a rise of 929.53 points, reaching 116,056. This surge was largely driven by a newly introduced economic plan that has boosted investor confidence.

In contrast, the previous trading session saw a minor dip, with the 100 Index slipping by 132.09 points (0.11%) to close at 115,126.90.