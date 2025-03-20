PM Shehbaz Sharif touches down in Saudi Arabia to bolster economic ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday arrived in Jeddah on four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two countries.

Jeddah Governor Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi welcome the prime minister at the airport. Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ahmed Farooq, Consul General Khalid Majeed and other diplomatic staff were also present.

According to a press release issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, key federal ministers and senior officials accompanied the prime minister.

During the visit, the prime minister is scheduled to meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman wherein the two leaders will discuss ways to boost trade, enhance partnership in key sectors and facilitate greater economic collaboration.

Matters of mutual interest and concern, including global and regional developments, particularly the Gaza situation, evolving Middle East dynamics, as well as issues related to the Muslim Ummah, will figure high on the agenda.

The prime minister’s visit underscores the deep-rooted historical relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and will pave the way for increased mutual understanding, enhanced cooperation in trade, investment and greater diplomatic coordination on bilateral, regional and global matters.

The premier’s visit comes in response to the invitation by the Saudi crown prince with The News reporting that the former would avail the opportunity to spend a few days in Makkah and Madina and would also the coastal city Jeddah where he would meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.