‘Twin towers within Nawaz Sharif IT City to be completed this year’

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the youth of Punjab is being provided with possible opportunities so as to adapt to the requirements of the modern world.

In her message on Digital Learning Day, she said that ‘CM Laptop Scheme’ will prove to be a revolutionary step for the students of Punjab. The CM emphasized that technological advancements and modern education are essential for progress in today’s digital era. She stated, “Punjab’s youth are being trained through international market-based IT programs, ensuring they stay competitive in the global workforce.”

She elaborated that courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Software Development, and Freelancing are being offered to equip young people with in-demand digital skills. Additionally, freelancers are receiving IT certifications aligned with international job market requirements, while smart classrooms and digital labs are being established in government schools to make traditional education more engaging and effective through modern technology.

The chief minister also shared updates on Pakistan’s first-of-its-kind Nawaz Sharif IT City in Lahore, stating, “The twin towers within Nawaz Sharif IT City will be completed this year, along with a ‘Plug and Play’ call center hub. This hub will provide IT education and job opportunities for the youth.” The CM revealed that leading international IT universities are expressing keen interest in setting up campuses in Nawaz Sharif IT City. She reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to empowering the youth through digitization, paving the way for independence, progress, and success in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of an assault on homeless women in Sargodha, emphasizing that any form of violence against women and children is unacceptable. The CM said, “Women and children are my red line. Any act of violence, at any level, is intolerable. The safety and dignity of women traveling in public transport will be ensured under all circumstances.”

The incident took place in Jhawarian, Sargodha, where a bus driver and conductor attacked homeless women during a dispute over fare. A viral video on social media showed the helpless women crying for help as they were mercilessly beaten. Following CM Maryam Nawaz’s directives, Jhawarian Police, under the supervision of DPO Sargodha Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, took immediate action and arrested the accused, bus driver Shaukat and conductor Shamsher. Legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

Meanwhile, President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif bade farewell to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif hugged CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and profoundly prayed for her well-being.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif prayed for the well-being of the entire delegation to perform Umrah. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia along with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.