Federal govt announces three Eid holidays

The federal government on Wednesday announced holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr 2025. According to a notification issued by Cabinet Division, Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays will be observed from Monday (March 31) to April 2. Eidul Fitr 2025 is expected to be observed across Pakistan on Monday, March 31, 2025, following the completion of 29 days of Ramadan. According to the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, the Shawwal crescent is likely to be visible on the evening of Sunday, March 30, provided weather conditions remain clear.