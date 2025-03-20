Imran, wife move IHC for suspension of conviction in the £190m case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of conviction in the £190 million case. The petitions, filed through their lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had misused its authority and the conviction was based on incomplete investigations. The petitions stated that the failure to obtain a declaration from the National Crime Agency (NCA) was a significant omission and that the NCA officials were not even investigated. Furthermore, the petitions claimed that the prosecution had failed to present complete evidence and the conviction was rushed. The petitions requested that the conviction be suspended and that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi be granted bail until the final decision on their appeal. The petitions assured the court that the accused would be present at every hearing of the appeal after the suspension of their conviction. It is important to mention here that an Accountability Court in Rawalpindi earlier awarded a 14-year jail term to Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.