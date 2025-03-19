US, China and UK top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports in 8 months

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first eight months of the current fiscal year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-February 2024-25 were recorded at US $4009.913 million against the exports of US $3629.206 million during July-February 2023-24, showing an increase of 10.49 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $1695.941 million against the exports of US $1895.959 million last year, showing a decrease of 10.54 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $1444.334 million during the month under review against the exports of US $1352.556 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $1414.727 million against US $1336.968 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $1133.608 million against US $984.616 million last year, data said.

During July-February 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $1001.639 million against $908.325 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $747.024 million against $733.640 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $973.578 million against the exports of US $965.113 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $592.840 million against $321.754 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $525.133 million against US $415.167 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $372.539 million against US $337.523 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $384.045 million against US $364.665 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $489.443 million during the current year compared to US $442.544 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $194.372 million against US $233.069 million.