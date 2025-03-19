Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, March 20, 2025


EU envoy, commerce minister discuss trade ties

Agencies

The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, called on Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad today.

During the meeting , they discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties and upcoming business engagements between the EU and Pakistan.

European Union Ambassador invited the Commerce Minister to deliver closing remarks at the European Union-Pakistan Business Forum scheduled on 14th and 15th May in Islamabad.

The forum aims to facilitate high-level dialogue, strengthen business partnerships, and unlock trade and investment opportunities between the EU and Pakistan.

Submit a Comment