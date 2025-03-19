EU envoy, commerce minister discuss trade ties

The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka, called on Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan in Islamabad today.

During the meeting , they discussed strengthening bilateral trade ties and upcoming business engagements between the EU and Pakistan.

European Union Ambassador invited the Commerce Minister to deliver closing remarks at the European Union-Pakistan Business Forum scheduled on 14th and 15th May in Islamabad.

The forum aims to facilitate high-level dialogue, strengthen business partnerships, and unlock trade and investment opportunities between the EU and Pakistan.