PTPA lawsuit against governing bodies is a special moment, Kyrgios says

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios said the lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association (PTPA) against the sport’s governing bodies marks a “special moment” and that it was high time the players’ voices were heard.

The PTPA accused the men’s and women’s tours, as well as the International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency, of indulging in anti-competitive practices and disregarding player welfare.

Former Wimbledon finalist Kyrgios, who is among 12 current and former players listed as plaintiffs along with the PTPA in the US suit in New York, said the group was determined to do something for the future of the game.

“I know that myself and many of the players aren’t happy with the structures and everything that’s going on in tennis at the moment,” Kyrgios told Sky Sports.

"This will be a special moment in tennis, for sure.

“Things needed to change. It’s a big day for tennis.”

The PTPA was formally established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020 to advocate for players.