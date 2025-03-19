Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood joins Leicestershire club

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has signed an all-format deal with Leicestershire for the 2025 county season. The 35-year-old opener, who led Pakistan to a Test series win against England last year, is set to bring experience and quality to Grace Road. Masood will join the Foxes in May following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League, with his debut expected on May 31 against his former club, Derbyshire. His move marks the end of his tenure with Yorkshire, where he captained the side under a two-year contract from 2023. Masood played a key role in Yorkshire’s promotion to Division One in 2024, scoring 1,240 County Championship runs at an average of 53.91 in 15 matches. Before Yorkshire, he had a standout 2022 season with Derbyshire, amassing 1,078 first-class runs at an average of 82.61, including consecutive double centuries. Capped 90 times by Pakistan across all formats, including 42 Test appearances, Masood joins club captain Peter Handscomb and Netherlands allrounder Logan van Beek as Leicestershire’s overseas signings. His availability is expected throughout the season, as Pakistan currently has no scheduled Test matches in England during the summer. However, he could be recalled for a limited-overs tour of the Caribbean starting July 31, though his last white-ball appearance for Pakistan came in May 2023. “I am really excited to have the chance to play all three formats for Leicestershire,” Masood said. “I love playing at Uptonsteel County Ground. The fans get behind the team in strong numbers, and the club has been very competitive in all formats, producing some fantastic young players over the last few years.” Leicestershire’s Director of Cricket, Claude Henderson, welcomed the signing, stating: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Shan’s calibre. He is a proven talent both internationally and in county cricket, and his leadership and experience will be invaluable to the team both on and off the pitch.”