Mikaal Zulfiqar receives marriage proposal live on TV show

A viral video recently took the internet by storm when Pakistani actor Mikaal Zulfiqar, known for his charming personality and stellar performances in popular dramas, was unexpectedly proposed to by one of his fans during a live TV show hosted by Nida Yasir.

Mikaal Zulfiqar, who is currently single and focused on raising his two lovely daughters, was previously married to actress Sara Bhatti, but the couple separated in 2017. The actor appeared on a Ramadan transmission hosted by actress and TV host Nida Yasir, where he discussed various aspects of his personal and professional life.

During the show, the segment included live calls from viewers.

One fan, a woman named Aram, called in and expressed her admiration for Mikaal Zulfiqar, even going as far as proposing marriage live on air.

This moment quickly became a viral video, capturing the attention of viewers across the globe. The unexpected proposal from Aram left Nida Yasir in shock, and she quickly ended the call. Mikaal Zulfiqar, however, seemed amused by the whole situation, laughing and smiling. When Nida asked Mikaal Zulfiqar to respond to the proposal, he humorously said, “Such things aren’t discussed over the phone. I’ll answer when I meet you in person, but I am happy.”

This reaction also sparked a flurry of comments in the viral video, with fans praising his lighthearted response.

In response, Nida Yasir advised fans to keep their emotions in check, emphasising that it was a Ramadan transmission and should be respected.

The viral video continues to circulate on social media, with many fans sharing their thoughts and reactions.

Mikaal had previously announced on Facebook that his six-year marriage to Sara Bhatti had ended, citing prolonged distance and unsuccessful efforts to resolve their issues.