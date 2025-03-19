‘Rockstar’ sequel? Imtiaz Ali’s latest statement sparks speculation

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar left a lasting impact on audiences with Ranbir Kapoor’s powerful performance, emotional story, and unforgettable music composition by AR Rahman.

Recently, Imtiaz Ali hinted at the possibility of a Rockstar sequel during an interview on Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers.’

Imtiaz Ali shared that while there are no confirmed plans for Rockstar 2, he is open to the idea if the right story comes to him. He said, “Never say never. It is possible that an idea might come to me, and I feel that this story, as Rockstar Part 2 or a Rockstar thought, might be nice.”

His statement has excited fans, sparking fresh discussions about whether Ranbir Kapoor will return to play the iconic role again. The original Rockstar starred Nargis Fakhri alongside Ranbir Kapoor, with supporting performances from Aditi Rao Hydari, Piyush Mishra, Shernaz Patel, Kumud Mishra, Sanjana Sanghi, and the late Shammi Kapoor.

Over the years, Rockstar has gained a devoted following, and its soundtrack is still regarded as one of the finest in Bollywood.

As for Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects, he has a strong lineup of films. He is set to appear in Animal Park and will star in Love And War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Additionally, he will play the lead role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

With Imtiaz Ali’s latest remarks, fans are hopeful that Rockstar may return with a sequel. Whether Rockstar 2happens or not, the love for the original film continues to grow. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster ‘Animal’ is going to be a trilogy. In a new interview, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the announced sequel ‘Animal Park’, of his Box office juggernaut, will not be the final film in the series, as the director plans to make it into a trilogy. “He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We’ve been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how he wants to take the story forward,” he said. “He just kind of flirted with what he really wanted to do with the movie.”

Further speaking about the sequel, the ‘Brahmastra’ star disclosed, “It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So, an extremely exciting project an extremely original director, and very excited to be part of it.”

“We should start that film in 2027,” Kapoor confirmed.