‘Sikandar’ gets a release date

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s hotly-anticipated Eid release ‘Sikandar’ has finally locked a date for theatrical release.

Salman Khan’s maiden collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna and filmmaker AR Murugadoss, ‘Sikandar’ is undoubtedly the most-buzzed and awaited film of the season, which is scheduled to hit theatres this Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, besides the Eid 2025, no official release dates have been announced by the makers as yet.

Amid this, an Indian entertainment outlet has now exclusively learnt that makers have locked the unconventional Sunday release date, i.e. March 30, for ‘Sikandar’.

“Sikandar’s release date has been locked. It’ll arrive in cinemas on Sunday, March 30,” an insider revealed to the publication.

“The makers are confident that it’s the correct day for release. Sunday will be a big holiday, more so in Maharashtra as Gudi Padwa falls on that day. Meanwhile, Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. There’ll be a post-Eid holiday effect on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2 in many centres as well. The collections will again see a jump from Friday, April 4. Hence, until Sunday, April 6, the film’s collections will remain very strong,” the person explained.

Previously, Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ was also released in theatres on Sunday, in 2023.

Besides Salman Khan in the titular role, the AR Murugadoss directorial features South starlet Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest, along with Kajal Aggarwal, Anjini Dhawan, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi and veteran actor Sathyaraj.

The star-studded actioner is backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.