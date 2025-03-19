Karan Johar reacts to Khushi and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s trolling for ‘Nadaaniyan’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has finally broken his silence on the criticism faced by Nadaaniyan, the Netflix film that marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan and featured Khushi Kapoor in a lead role.

The romantic drama, released on March 7, 2025, was widely panned by both critics and audiences for its weak performances and dialogues, leading to severe trolling of the star kids. During the trailer launch of his upcoming production, Akaal, Karan was asked about the backlash surrounding Nadaaniyan. Defending the newcomers, he quoted a famous Bollywood song:

“Main bas ye hi kahunga, ek purani film ka alfaaz hai ki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna… chhodo bekaar ki baatein, beet na jaaye raina.” He acknowledged that while criticism is part of the industry, people should be mindful of the fact that these actors are someone’s children and their parents also read these harsh comments. Karan further expressed that while he respects critics, certain trolling and personal attacks go too far.

“Kabhi kabhi trollers karte hain, voh bhi benaam log hain, bechare unka apna problem hai, voh hum par nikal rahe hain. Unke liye mujhe bas taras aata hai aur kuch nahi,” he added.

Despite the backlash, some industry figures, including Sonu Sood and Hansal Mehta, have defended the young actors, calling out the harsh treatment of newcomers. Director Vikram Bhatt even predicted that Ibrahim Ali Khan would go on to become a major star in the future.

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, was intended to capture the essence of first love but struggled to impress audiences despite its OTT release. The film’s failure reignited debates about nepotism and whether star kids should receive major roles without proving their talent.