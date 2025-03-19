Beyond Labels

The Army Chief’s recent address, which emphasised placing national security above all else, forces us to examine Pakistan’s path forward critically. This isn’t just about a catchy label; it’s about a sincere struggle: how do we balance security with the very principles we claim to hold dear? How do we build a nation that is both strong and free?

We cannot ignore the facts. Our institutional fragility, highlighted by declining World Bank governance indicators, is compounded by persistent security threats. The constant danger of terrorism is evident, with Pakistan ranking second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025 and experiencing a shocking 45% increase in deaths, especially near the Afghan border.

The military has done its part, but as the Chief rightly pointed out, “governance gaps cannot continue to be filled with the sacrifices…of martyrs.” Throwing soldiers at the problem is not a viable solution.

Extremism, driven by socioeconomic marginalization, demands a multi-pronged strategy. Young people, who are jobless and disillusioned, are easy targets. We need economic reforms that focus on vocational training and support for small businesses. And it’s not just one kind of extremism. Sectarian and ethno-nationalist tensions are hell-bent on tearing us apart. The state would have to engage with religious leaders, support community initiatives, and challenge the hateful narratives being spread.

Our institutions form the foundation of a robust nation. The rule of law, judicial independence, and a free press, challenged by reports from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, are essential. Our politicians need to step up, put the country first, and tackle corruption head-on. Civil-military relations should be clear and transparent, and we need to listen to the people, to civil society, to understand their concerns.

Moving forward demands a holistic approach. Countering extremist narratives through educational reforms, as recommended by the Ministry of Federal Education, is essential. We must teach our children to think critically, to respect differences, and to reject extremism. Furthermore, we need to build a society where everyone feels like they belong, where talent is rewarded, and where democracy isn’t just a word.

And, then there’s climate change. Increased natural disasters demand investment in adaptation and mitigation, including renewable energy and sustainable water management. Pakistan’s future depends on more than just strong words. It depends on action; on building a nation that lives up to its ideals. This is a test of our character, a test of our very soul. *