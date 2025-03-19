Suthra Punjab Program in full swing in Ferozewala

The Suthra Punjab Program, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, is successfully underway across the district. All Assistant Commissioners, Local Government officials, District Council, and Municipal Committees are fully active in the field under the Suthra Punjab Program to make cities, towns, and villages cleaner and more beautiful.

The machinery and staff are fully mobilized across the district to provide better municipal services to the public and eliminate illegal encroachments. Regular monitoring is being conducted to ensure cleanliness on city streets, alleys, and other public places. Special attention is being given to cleanliness and environmental improvement in the Ferozewala Tehsil under Suthra Punjab. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth has done tremendous work in Sheikhupura.

The way he and his team are working to improve the city is unprecedented in the past. In a special discussion about the ongoing cleanliness campaign under the Suthra Punjab Program, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Imran Marth stated that he has directed the relevant department officials to speed up cleanliness and address public complaints immediately under his supervision.

The Suthra Punjab Program has led to significant improvements in the cleanliness of urban and rural areas. Parks, green belts, and roundabouts are looking lush and vibrant. Meanwhile, the municipal committee staff is regularly cleaning sewage lines, water disposals, and covering manholes. Additionally, the door-to-door waste collection system under the Suthra Punjab Program is also ongoing. Alongside government efforts, it is the responsibility of citizens to contribute by not littering on the streets and disposing off the waste properly.